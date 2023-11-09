The Marvels Executive Producer On Working With MCU Continuity And The Magnitude Of Space [Exclusive Interview]

So Carol, Kamala, and Monica, they've all already been established in other media, but what was it like for you to make Marvel's first all-female team film? How do you approach balancing characters that are kind of leads in their own right?

Yeah, it was an absolute dream bringing these three characters together in this film, inspired by the comic. Team-ups and crossovers are very much part of Marvel's DNA and history. And so what's so cool is that outside of the Avengers films, this is the first real team-up that we've gotten outside of that in the MCU, and really the story that we're telling is that together we're more than the sum of our parts, and the Marvels are the best example of that.

The film looks to have a really intergalactic scope with all these different cultures and planets. From your side, from a logistics point of view, how do you try to do justice to that scope without letting things get too out of control or too wild?

For sure. The scope of this movie is absolutely huge. And what we're primarily doing is catching up with Captain Marvel. So many theories as to where she has been, what she's been up to, and this movie answers that question.

To portray the scope and the magnitude of space on film was something that was really important to us. We wanted this version of space to feel the most realistic it's ever felt in Marvel before. I come from several generations of people who work in the space industry. I grew up going to shuttle launches and air shows. So, Carol Danvers is the character who I think is just the coolest. But what's also wonderful is that the only thing perhaps more powerful than Captain Marvel's skillset is the power of the cosmos itself, and that's what we see the Marvels up against in this film.

It was with Nia's vision: She wanted this to feel real and tactile, and the help of our visual effects department, Tara DeMarco, Sarah Eim, [they] did an incredible job making sure that this felt real. On Carol's ship, for example, we had LED volume screens surrounding the whole ship. So, for weeks and weeks, we actually felt like we were shooting in the stars and it gave the cast something tangible to hold onto while they performed in that space.