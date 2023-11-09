The Marvels Executive Producer On Working With MCU Continuity And The Magnitude Of Space [Exclusive Interview]
Imagine you're given the ability to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sandbox, getting the opportunity to bring some of your favorite comics characters to the screen. A dream come true for many a fan, no doubt, but then reality sets in: How does one go about actually making these movies? How do you work out the logistics of shooting scenes in outer space while balancing the various continuities of several major characters, not to mention introducing new ones?
Executive producer Mary Livanos is someone who's stepped up to just such a challenge. She's no stranger to the expansive, cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helping shepherded such hits as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Captain Marvel," and "WandaVision" to the big and small screens, respectively. With "The Marvels," Livanos tackles arguably her biggest project yet, bringing Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) together in a film directed by Nia DaCosta.
I got the opportunity to speak with Livanos in advance of "The Marvels" premiere, and she opened up about such things as the challenges inherent in making the film, juggling MCU continuity, and what corner of the Marvel Universe she might like to explore next.
Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
Balancing characters and establishing scope in space
So Carol, Kamala, and Monica, they've all already been established in other media, but what was it like for you to make Marvel's first all-female team film? How do you approach balancing characters that are kind of leads in their own right?
Yeah, it was an absolute dream bringing these three characters together in this film, inspired by the comic. Team-ups and crossovers are very much part of Marvel's DNA and history. And so what's so cool is that outside of the Avengers films, this is the first real team-up that we've gotten outside of that in the MCU, and really the story that we're telling is that together we're more than the sum of our parts, and the Marvels are the best example of that.
The film looks to have a really intergalactic scope with all these different cultures and planets. From your side, from a logistics point of view, how do you try to do justice to that scope without letting things get too out of control or too wild?
For sure. The scope of this movie is absolutely huge. And what we're primarily doing is catching up with Captain Marvel. So many theories as to where she has been, what she's been up to, and this movie answers that question.
To portray the scope and the magnitude of space on film was something that was really important to us. We wanted this version of space to feel the most realistic it's ever felt in Marvel before. I come from several generations of people who work in the space industry. I grew up going to shuttle launches and air shows. So, Carol Danvers is the character who I think is just the coolest. But what's also wonderful is that the only thing perhaps more powerful than Captain Marvel's skillset is the power of the cosmos itself, and that's what we see the Marvels up against in this film.
It was with Nia's vision: She wanted this to feel real and tactile, and the help of our visual effects department, Tara DeMarco, Sarah Eim, [they] did an incredible job making sure that this felt real. On Carol's ship, for example, we had LED volume screens surrounding the whole ship. So, for weeks and weeks, we actually felt like we were shooting in the stars and it gave the cast something tangible to hold onto while they performed in that space.
Working with 'true fan' Nia DaCosta
What was it like collaborating with Nia DaCosta on this? Was it a smooth process getting her into the Marvel world?
Working with Nia was amazing. She is so deeply talented. She is such a force. Not only did she direct, but she also helped write on this film. She has an intense clarity of vision and that vision is very much on the screen. She is a huge fan of Marvel Comics. She grew up a fan, loved the Ms. Marvel comics. When we first met, we talked a ton about just all the characters that we love. So it was a real privilege to make the movie alongside a true fan, and her vision is incredible, and I'm so happy to see it on screen.
Juggling Marvel continuity
At this point in the MCU's existence, is it easier or more difficult from your perspective fitting a single film into the larger universe? Was that a daunting aspect of this too, or was it more a "we know exactly where to go" sort of thing?
Continuing Marvel continuity always feels like it can be a big challenge, but at the end of the day, what's wonderful about storytelling, and especially in this installment, is that we are taking three characters and letting them really meet for the first time. Just like any movie, these characters have rich histories and it's our job to catch audiences up to that without making it feel laborious. But that's what's so great about the movie: It really cooks, it's action-packed, it's fast-paced, and it's with the three Marvels meeting each other that lets the audience in.
'I am very intrigued as to what the Flerkens are up to'
I was curious if there are any characters or storylines, or basically any material in the Marvel Comics universe or even just the rest of the MCU, that you personally haven't tackled yet that you'd really want to.
I would just say I am very intrigued as to what the Flerkens are up to, the Flerkittens. They are mysterious and chaotic and I have a lot of questions.
I think we all do. Well, hopefully we'll get to see more of them. Maybe from you.
A girl can dream.
"The Marvels" is in theaters everywhere.