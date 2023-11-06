Veteran Stunt Performer Taraja Ramsess, Known For Marvel And DC Films, Has Died At 41

The hardworking, immensely talented, and woefully underappreciated stunt community is mourning one of their own. Taraja Ramsess, a veteran stuntman of several superhero movies such as "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Black Adam" (among many other action-heavy productions) tragically passed away this past Halloween in a car accident that also claimed the lives of two daughters, Sundari and Fujibo, and his son Kisasi. Ramsess was only 41 years of age. The news was reported by local news outlet Fox-Atlanta and subsequently confirmed by Ramsess' mother Akili, who memorialized her late son and grandchildren in two heartbreaking Instagram posts.

Ramsess' career in film had stretched back to his time as a set dresser on 2009's "Halloween II," working on a number of high-profile productions such as "Fast Five," "The Walking Dead," and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" before truly coming into his own as a prolific stunt performer. Although his contributions were destined to go unnoticed by the vast majority of moviegoers, Ramsess undoubtedly put his stamp on several beloved pop culture events, from 2018's "Black Panther" to both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" to "The Suicide Squad" and "Wakanda Forever." His most recent projects included "Black Adam," "Creed III," "They Cloned Tyrone," and BET's "Cruel Encounters."

In her social media post, Ramsess' mother celebrated her son's memory: