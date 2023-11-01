Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter Stunt Double Tells His Story In The David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived Trailer

Loving "Harry Potter" is immensely complicated these days, between its creator's inexcusable transphobia and the underlying problems that have always been there since the Wizarding World began. Loving many of the people who made the "Harry Potter" films, on the other hand, is as easy as pie, especially the cast members who have taken it upon themselves to publicly speak out against the bigotry propagated by the author who gave us The Boy Who Lived. But what about all those unsung artists who toiled away in the background to help make the "Harry Potter" films a reality? Thanks to an upcoming documentary, one of those folks is finally getting some deserved time in the spotlight.

You might not know the name David Holmes, but you've almost certainly seen his work. Holmes served as Daniel Racliffe's stunt double throughout the first six "Harry Potter" movies, stepping in to take a beating every time Harry's adventures took a turn for the life-threatening (something that happened quite a lot in those movies). Tragically, however, an accident during rehearsals for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" led to Holmes breaking his neck and becoming largely paralyzed from his chest down. Of course, that's not the end of his story, which will be the focus of "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived." For more on that, check out its trailer in the space above.