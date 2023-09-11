How A Harry Potter Stunt Double Wound Up Paralyzed On Set Of The Deathly Hallows

The Harry Potter films tell the story of a young boy who overcomes tragedy to become a great wizard. Based on the books by J.K. Rowling (who has said some things that are absolutely awful), the stories spellbound millions of people who waited for their owl message telling them they got into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and bought wands by the gazillions. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, some incredible stunt performers were doing amazing work to make us buy that the main actors were actually pulling off these feats of bravery. There was flying on brooms, fight scenes, explosions, and so much more over the course of eight films. Stuntman David Holmes was there for every one of them, doubling star Daniel Radcliffe and taking on the dangerous things the main actor couldn't do.

Unfortunately, during a rehearsal scene for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Holmes was injured. According to an interview with the U.K.'s Mirror, Holmes was flying on a broom while shooting at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in 2009. He hit a wall after being jerked back by a wire to simulate the effect of an explosion. Holmes broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down, with some movement in his hands and arms. The accident didn't stop this incredible performer, who not only has his own company, but also a podcast about stunt people.