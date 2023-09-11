How A Harry Potter Stunt Double Wound Up Paralyzed On Set Of The Deathly Hallows
The Harry Potter films tell the story of a young boy who overcomes tragedy to become a great wizard. Based on the books by J.K. Rowling (who has said some things that are absolutely awful), the stories spellbound millions of people who waited for their owl message telling them they got into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and bought wands by the gazillions. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, some incredible stunt performers were doing amazing work to make us buy that the main actors were actually pulling off these feats of bravery. There was flying on brooms, fight scenes, explosions, and so much more over the course of eight films. Stuntman David Holmes was there for every one of them, doubling star Daniel Radcliffe and taking on the dangerous things the main actor couldn't do.
Unfortunately, during a rehearsal scene for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Holmes was injured. According to an interview with the U.K.'s Mirror, Holmes was flying on a broom while shooting at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in 2009. He hit a wall after being jerked back by a wire to simulate the effect of an explosion. Holmes broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down, with some movement in his hands and arms. The accident didn't stop this incredible performer, who not only has his own company, but also a podcast about stunt people.
The accident and the aftermath
It isn't clear which scene Holmes was rehearsing when he was injured. Holmes, who told the publication that his first thought was not worrying his parents, was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) in North London where he spent six months going through rehabilitation. Of the accident, Holmes said:
"I hit the wall and then landed on the crash mat underneath. My stunt co-ordinator grabbed my hand and said, 'Squeeze my fingers'. I could move my arm to grab his hand but I couldn't squeeze his fingers. I looked into his eyes and that's when I realized what happened was major. I remember slipping in and out of consciousness because of the pain levels. I'd broken a bone before, so recognising that weird feeling across my whole body from my fingertips right down to my toes, I knew I had really done some damage."
He added, "I have gone from being able to stand on my hands for half an hour at a time and then all of a sudden I can't sit up in bed." Holmes had gotten into stunts after learning gymnastics, kickboxing, trampolining, horseback riding, and more, and this was life-changing. Still, he said of working on the films, "It was an amazing experience. I loved it and Dan was an absolute pleasure to work with. The cast and crew were like a second family and I remain in touch with a lot of them to this day." In fact, Radcliffe, who set up a benefit and art auction to help out, visited Holmes along with co-star Tom Felton every single day he was in rehab. Then Holmes got back to the industry he loves ... in a different way.
Moving on
Radcliffe told the Mirror of Holmes and their friendship:
"I've got a relationship that goes back many, many years with Dave. And I would hate for people to just see me and Dave and go, 'Oh, there's Daniel Radcliffe with a person in a wheelchair' — because I would never, even for a moment, want them to assume that Dave was anything except for an incredibly important person in my life."
Holmes spoke about the importance of having a "positive mental attitude" and while he does have "flashbacks from the accident," he says he's learned to live with it. In fact, now Holmes races a modified car around tracks, which the publication says goes up to 150 mph with a "push-pull" hand control system. He also started Ripple Productions in 2013 with two other tetraplegic friends where he works as a producer. In 2020 he started a podcast through the company called "Cunning Stunts" to celebrate stunt performers and the risks they take for our entertainment. He has become an Appeal Ambassador for the hospital that helped him recover, raising money for them for new equipment and facilities. Holmes is an inspiration.
All the Harry Potter films are currently streaming on Max.