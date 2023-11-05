The True Story Behind Netflix's Pain Hustlers

Hollywood has never shied away from provocative subject matter like the opioid epidemic, and that goes double for a major streamer like Netflix, which has already released "Painkiller" and "The Fall of the House of the Usher" in short order. If there's a way to tell a new story about fascinating but morally compromised characters selling everything but their souls in order to make a quick buck off of the misery of others, well, you can bet that a filmmaker will find it. Honestly, even if there wasn't a new way to do it, somebody would try anyway. "Pain Hustlers" lands somewhere in the middle of those two extremes, judging by the rather mixed reception to the movie. /Film's Rafael Motamayor reviewed the film and ended up on the more negative side of the equation, saying that, "At its best, the film is just a nice time spent watching Emily Blunt and Chris Evans being great on screen. At worst, this is a prescription for an uninspiring and even dull experience."

Still, that's not to take away from the obviously compelling and (mostly) true story at the heart of the film. Of course, director David Yates and writer Wells Tower took plenty of artistic license in their retelling of how the sales manager of a failing pharmaceutical company ended up plunging headfirst into the Fentanyl trade, dragging down countless others with him. In "Pain Hustlers," the action is mostly centered on the triumvirate of Emily Blunt's Liza Drake, Chris Evans' Pete Brenner, and Andy García's Dr. Jack Neel. In actuality, several individuals who played major roles in the illegal operation ended up providing the basis for these composite characters in the film.

This is the true story behind "Pain Hustlers."