The Spanish Version Of Cheers That Didn't Last Longer Than A Season

The NBC series "Cheers" ran for 11 seasons from 1982-1993. The show, which earned an incredible 28 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, took place in a bar in Boston. Former baseball star Sam Malone (Ted Danson) now runs a bar and has an on-again-off-again relationship with Diane Chambers (Shelley Long), a sort of stuck-up woman who has to become a cocktail waitress to make ends meet. The bar was littered with characters like Norm (George Wendt), a barfly whose name everyone does indeed know, Cliff (John Ratzenberger), the bar know-it-all, Carla (Rhea Perlman), the acerbic waitress, Coach (Nicholas Colasanto), the doddering but loveable owner, and Woody (Woody Harrelson) as the dopey bartender. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), the prissy psychiatrist who got his own show out of it (that is currently in revival form), also appeared, as well as Rebecca (Kirstie Alley), who replaced Diane as a waitress and love interest after Long left.

It was a formula that clearly worked for American audiences. What you might not know, however, is that there was a Spanish version of the series from Telecinco that premiered in 2011 that wasn't as long-lasting by a long shot. The show cast actors in very similar roles, but added in some Spanish culture. It filmed 13 episodes, only nine of which actually aired before its cancelation in season 1. Here's what the Spanish version of "Cheers" was all about.