After Embarrassing Himself In Front Of The Star Trek Cast, Patrick Stewart Modeled Himself After One Co-Star

Every team has its growing pains, and that includes the casts of TV shows. While filming "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Patrick Stewart had a difficult time adjusting to the major differences between acting in the Royal Shakespeare Company and acting on a science-fiction TV series, and it ended up putting him in an embarrassing situation with his castmates. In his new memoir, "Making It So," Stewart shared that he felt he was occasionally a "severe bastard" who got frustrated with his castmates for being too jovial when they messed up their lines. While it's understandable that an actor might get a little annoyed when their co-stars are taking up time (and takes), Stewart apparently held a meeting where he discussed everyone's behavior, and he came off as a bit of a scold.

Playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard was initially a real challenge for Stewart because of just how different things were, and it seems that he didn't know how to address frivolity with his co-stars, either. Thankfully, there were some castmates who knew just what to say, and one in particular who slowly taught Stewart how to be a bit more relaxed on-set. In time, the cast of "The Next Generation" would come to feel like a family, even if Stewart started off as a very grumpy father figure.