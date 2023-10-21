A Lonely Patrick Stewart Relied On His Star Trek Crew To Keep Him Sane

Back in 1986, Patrick Stewart famously balked at playing the role of Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The role was contracted for six seasons, and the actor had never made that enormous of a commitment before. Many of Stewart's professional colleagues encouraged him to sign the contract, feeling that it was to be lucrative, and that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" would be swiftly canceled and he could walk away and work on other projects. Only his friend Ian McKellan discouraged Stewart from moving to TV, feeling that they both had more important things to be done on stage.

But Stewart signed the contract, went to Los Angeles, and crashed with a friend for a few weeks at a posh mansion in Bel Air. Strewart's rich friends provided him with good food, access to a swimming pool, and fascinating conversation. In exchange, Stewart only needed to bring home interesting stories from the set of the then-nascent "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Stewart recalls that the stories were many.

The actor recounts all of these experiences in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir." He also recalls feeling like something of an outsider among his fellow Trek cast members. Stewart, recall, is a classically trained star of the British stage, while the "Next Generation" cast was made up of a few established stars, a few workaday veterans of the business, and a few semi-neophyte upstarts happy to be getting their highest-profile gig as their big break. There was only one other British member of the cast, and Stewart said, in the very early days, he was grateful to have something in common with Marina Sirtis, the actress who played Counselor Deanna Troi.