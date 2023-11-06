A Japanese Fantasy Film Is Making A Strong Mark On Netflix's Top 10

What's Netflix thrown up for us this week? "Knights of the Zodiac" of course! What is that? Well, I'll be honest, I had no idea either. But I've taken a quick look-see and as it turns out, this Japanese fantasy film is proving pretty popular with Netflixers stateside.

A live-action adaptation of Masami Kurumada's manga, "Saint Seya," "Knights of the Zodiac" stars Japanese actor Mackenyu, alongside Madison Iseman and Nick Stahl. The film is also noteworthy for reuniting Sean Bean and Famke Janssen almost 30 years after they shared the screen in "GoldenEye." Co-produced by Toei and directed by "The Witcher" illustrator/producer Tomasz Tomek Bagiński, the film also features stunt and fight choreography from former Jackie Chan stunt team member and the man behind the action in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Andy Cheng.

Starting to sound like it might be ok, right? Well you should probably know that this thing garnered a 21% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the general consensus being that "Knights of the Zodiac" features a plot that leaves much to be desired. Carlos Aguilar's review for the Los Angeles Times notes that the while the film "procures plenty of recognizable elements from the original iterations," its screenplay penned "by a trio of Western writers" and Bagiński's directing cause it to stumble "into narrative contrivances as it incessantly overworks certain emotional beats." Still, that hasn't stopped the Netflix crowds from gleefully streaming their way through such narrative contrivances.