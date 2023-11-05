How Matthew Perry Rescued John Stamos During His Friends Cameo

In the wake of Matthew Perry's strikingly candid autobiography and the actor's untimely passing at the age of 54, there's been a tendency among "Friends" fans to say that watching the show will never be the same again. That's understandable. Perry himself said that even he couldn't bring himself to watch the beloved sitcom precisely because he could tell, season by season, what substance he was abusing based on how he looked. That's something that will forever stick with fans of the show, especially since his passing has solidified the inescapable tragedy of his addiction issues.

But there's also every reason to rewatch "Friends" with just as much, if not more optimism and joy than before. That's because, in spite of his problems and the physical toll they took, the Canadian star managed to project this unforgettable performance that I don't think it's an exaggeration to say, helped in part to define an entire generation's comedic sensibilities. Whatever he was dealing with behind the scenes, as Chandler Bing, Perry was indelibly magnetic, delivering just as much spirited physical comedy as he did subtle drollery.

There was more that Perry brought to the show, too. The actor often uplifted his castmates, providing the laughs for the "Friends" opening fountain shoot and generally keeping things light and fun for everyone in his presence. That seems to have been true of the actor even when he wasn't on the "Friends" set, with everyone from Lindsay Posner, director of Perry's play "The End of Longing," to Hank Azaria talking about how unrelentingly funny, bright, and keen to keep people entertained he was.

With "Friends," Perry had not only the perfect environment to demonstrate his sharp comedic chops, but an ongoing opportunity to showcase his eagerness to uplift others, as one particular behind-the-scenes story shows.