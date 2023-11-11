The Correct Order To Watch The Ghostbusters Movies

The "Ghostbusters" franchise may be small when compared to the likes of the "Star Wars" saga or the ongoing films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But because the original movie is one of the greatest films of all time, the name still resonates across generations, and the film series now spans decades.

Beginning back in 1984, the original "Ghostbusters" from director Ivan Reitman and writers Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd (who also star in the movie as the titular paranormal exterminators alongside Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson) follows a trio of scientists who have been trying to figure how to detect and capture ghosts. Banished by the school funding them, they head out into the private sector of New York City and become paranormal exterminators who suddenly find themselves dealing with an apocalyptic scenario in the middle of the Big Apple. After a so-so-sequel in 1989, the franchise came back to life in 2021 with a new installment that picked up where the original movies left off, but with a modern twist. There's also more than the primary film series out there, due to the 2016 attempt to reboot the franchise.

So where should you start watching the "Ghostbusters" franchise? The answer is simple, but there's also a potential opportunity to give younger fans a whole new experience. Before we get to that, let's dig into the correct order to watch the "Ghostbusters" movies.