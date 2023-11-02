Matthew Perry Was A 'Man Slave' To One Friends Co-Star After Losing A Bet Behind The Scenes

The late Matthew Perry once experienced of those Mandela Effect moments that all of us have likely experienced; he remembered something one way and was 100% sure he was correct. Indeed, Perry's false memory led to stubborn insistence, pride, and — perhaps foolishly — a bet. There was a moment, back in the 1990s on the set of "Friends," when he was positive that one of Anthony Michael Hall's lines from John Hughes' 1985 movie "The Breakfast Club" was spoken by Hall in Hughes' other 1985 movie "Weird Science." Given the line, the fact that Hall appeared in both films and the proximity of the two films' releases ("Breakfast" hit theaters in February, while "Science" turned up the following August), one can understand Perry's faulty memory. It didn't excuse the fact, however, that he lost a bet with a co-star and had to become their personal servant for a five-month spell.

Perry's bet was related by fellow "Friend" star Courteney Cox on an episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno. Recall the scene from "The Breakfast Club" wherein the teenage characters, realizing they were unsupervised, decided to partake in some marijuana. They all got giggly and silly. The Anthony Michael Hall character began speaking in a silly voice, talking about how "chick can't handle their smoke."

According to Cox, Perry — being a loose and funny man — was amusing his co-stars by doing his impersonation of Anthony Michael Hall's strange voice. Perry would then proudly declare that line to have been from a different movie altogether. It seems there was a long, amusing process to prove that Perry was wrong. This was before the days of streaming services and YouTube, so some in-person confirmation was required.