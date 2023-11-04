John DiMaggio Had A Star Wars Legend In His Corner During His Futurama Pay Dispute

In the 31st century of Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's "Futurama," Christmas has evolved. Instead of fir trees, for instance, people decorate palm trees. Gift exchanges are still common, but families don't merely gather together to enjoy the warmth of the holiday season. They gather together because a rogue robotic Santa Claus, judging the entire world to be "naughty," annually flies around the Earth murdering anyone outdoors with guns and missiles. Families gather out of fear. Robot Santa was initially played by John Goodman, but the role was taken over by John DiMaggio after his first appearance.

Eventually joining Robot Santa in his holiday shenanigans was the Kwanzaa-Bot played by late rapper Coolio, and, with the release of "Bender's Big Score" in 2007, the Chanukah Zombie played by Mark Hamill. The machinations of the film's plot had all of Earth's denizens stranded at the North Pole of Neptune, evicted by nudist aliens who scammed the entire planet out of its leadership's hands. In order to wrest control of Earth back from the nudists, Robot Santa, Kwanzaa-Bot, and the Chanukah Zombie gather their military forces for a counterstrike. To get into the spirit, the trinity sang about their preparations.

DiMaggio and Hamill clearly came to respect one another as professional voice actors through "Futurama." By coincidence, both actors also played the Joker on separate animated Batman shows.

When Hulu was poised to resurrect "Futurama" for a third time in 2022, DiMaggio famously butted heads with the studio, hoping to secure a salary that befitted his association with the series. For a moment, it seemed that DiMaggio might not return to play Bender, the alcoholic robot. According to a 2022 SYFY WIRE article, however, DiMaggio had Hamill and other voice actors at his back.