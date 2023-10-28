Hulu Had A Back-Up Plan For Its Futurama Reboot In Case John DiMaggio Didn't Return

When Hulu announced they were going to revive "Futurama" for a third time, the good news (everyone) was immediately chased by the bad news that actor John DiMaggio — who plays Bender and numerous other characters on the show — may not return. The actor explained in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) back in February 2022 that the studio didn't offer him enough money, but more than that, were seemingly dismissive — in an unspecified way — of the entire voice cast. This led to a month-long contract standoff wherein it looked like DiMaggio may actually quit the show and move on. This would have been unthinkable to "Futurama" fans, as Bender was one of the most important characters on the show, and having another actor — no matter how good they were — would seem like too large a change to accept.

The dispute was settled, although /Film reported the following May that DiMaggio didn't get more money. Really, he just wanted to be treated with respect, and it seems the right things were said. Thank goodness too, as it feels right and correct that DiMaggio continues to play the part. Bender's voice is brash, noisy, and half-intoxicated at all times. In the early days of the show, Bender seemed to slur his speech a little more, whereas now, 24 years after the robot's debut, Bender is more clear-spoken.

At a recent fan event in Phoenix, Arizona, reported by SYFY WIRE, DiMaggio revealed that Hulu actually had a backup plan just in case the issue couldn't be handled and the actor walked. They wouldn't just recast Bender with one notable actor. They would recast Bender with every actor on their roster.