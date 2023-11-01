Mission: Impossible 7's Rome Shots Were Made Extra Difficult Thanks To An Architectural Quirk

Partway through Christopher McQuarrie's 164-minute action epic "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1," super spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and in-over-her-head cat burglar Grace (Hayley Atwell) have to flee a cadre of pursuers through the streets of Rome. Luckily, thanks to their forward-thinking compatriots, Ethan and Grace are provided with a high-tech escape vehicle. Unfortunately, the two are handcuffed together, making driving difficult for either one of them. Whimsically, their escape vehicle isn't a sleek, million-dollar Italian sports car as one might assume in a spy movie, but a tiny, mustard-yellow Fiat. The ensuing Fiat chase is amusing and exciting, fulfilling all of the twists, turns, crashes, and exotic locations the genre typically dictates. Cruise and Atwell look appropriately rattled throughout the scene.

The "Mission: Impossible" movies have, since at least "Ghost Protocol," sought to present some of the most amazing stunts that could be staged in front of a camera. Cruise famously pushes his limits in these films, seeking to risk his life in bigger and bigger ways with each passing sequel. No chase in a "Mission: Impossible" film is minor, and no crisis is not life-threatening (sometimes literally). When making "Dead Reckoning, Part 1," the filmmakers didn't want a generic Fiat car chase through the streets of Rome. They wanted a Fiat car chase to end all Fiat car chases.

In order to achieve this goal, however, the filmmakers stumbled upon something strikingly authentic. It seems that Cruise and Atwell appeared rattled because they actually were. The streets of Rome, being constructed out of cobblestones, provided a rather bumpy ride, making the chase sequence just a hair more difficult to film. McQuarrie briefly talked about the difficulties on the film's Blu-ray commentary track.