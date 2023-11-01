Cool Stuff: Hasbro Is Crowdfunding Ghostbusters Ghost Trap And PKE Meter Prop Replicas
Halloween might be over, but there are always spooks, specters, and ghosts swirling around everywhere. That's why you have to be equipped with the best paranormal extermination gear on the market, and you don't have to look any further than the classic sci-fi comedy "Ghostbusters" to know exactly what you need. Not too long ago, HasLab, the crowdfunded collectible arm of Hasbro, gave fans an incredible life-sized prop replica of Egon Spengler's proton pack and neutrona wand. But you need much more if you're going to catch and contain a ghost, and that's where HasLab's latest crowdfunding campaign comes into play.
Hasbro has started a HasLab campaign for the "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ghost Trap and PKE Meter. Dubbed the "Two in the Box!" collectible, this prop replica set includes two of the key "Ghostbusters" tools used to find and catch ghosts, and it's already fully funded. High quality collectible versions of these prop replicas haven't been available since the Matty Collector days of "Ghostbusters" merchandise, and those are very expensive on the secondary market, so this is a great new offering from Hasbro. Get a closer look at the Ghost Trap and PKE Meter below, and check out some stretch goals that will come along if enough backers participate.
The PKE Meter
First up, we have the PKE Meter that Egon Spengler can be seen pointing around, looking for the kind of energy that ghosts give off. The PKE Meter was actually constructed from an old electric shoe polisher, as well as other assorted pieces of tech hardware. It features the light-up, motorized arms that extend outward from the sides for the Ghost Detection Mode, and there's a multi-LED display panel, as well as sound effects inspired by the movie.
Not unlike the proton pack that HasLab released previously, this PKE Meter does come with some "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"-inspired enhancements. In this case, there's the Taser Mode, which can be activated with a toggle switch on the back side of the handle. This is something Egon added while spending his time in Summerville, where it was used to force apparitions to reveal themselves, or zapping the marshmallow Mini-Pufts into oblivion.
The Ghost Trap
Of course, once you find the ghosts, and you've wrangled them with your proton stream, then what? Well, you need a Ghost Trap so you can transfer them to safe Ecto-Containment Unit. Designed to hold ghosts for a short time, this trap slides onto a rolling chassis for efficient trapping, and the cartridge can be removed to transfer the ghost into the containment unit.
Along with the trap, you'll also get the pedal that activates it (with a nine-foot connection cable), and the trap actually lights up when it opens. There are sound effects from the movie, and a rumbling motor for a little extra spooky touch. There are also elements that will allow a conversion to the "Ghostbusters II" version of the trap, and there's a mode for each of the three movies.
Stretch goals!
Guess what? The "Ghostbusters" Ghost Trap and PKE Meter are already fully funded, so if you throw your support at this project now, you're definitely getting one. Now you'll be helping fans reach the stretch goals that give everyone some bonus items to complete your "Ghostbusters" ensemble.
If the campaign hits 12,000 backers, the Supernatural Startup Unlock will be activated. This will a 18"x24" P.K.E. Meter and Ghost Trap blueprint poster, some stickers inspired by the "Ghostbusters" universe, a set of five 4.5"x7" ESP cards, inspired by Dr. Venkman's experiments, and a screen-accurate '84 No Ghost patch replica for your flight suit.
At 15,000 backers, we've got the Secure Receptacle Ghost Trap Unlock. This stretch goal really sweetens the deal, because it will add a Ghost Trap holster to the set, created with premium soft goods and real metal. If you weren't prepared for full-on "Ghostbusters" cosplay yet, this will certainly help. Plus, you'll get an exclusive Ghostbusters HasLab patch.
Finally, 18,000 backers opens the Psychokinetic Energy Unlock, which will add a holster for the PKE Meter to the ensemble, also designed with premium soft goods and real metal pieces. And hey, how about one more patch for good measure? This time it will feature a Mini-Puft in the No Ghost logo.
This crowdfunded project will be active through December 11, 2023, and since it hit the initial 10,000 backers in just a couple days, hopefully these stretch goals will be easy to crack. Head over to the HasLab site to throw your support behind the campaign for $299.99; it's estimated to ship in late fall 2024.