Cool Stuff: Hasbro Is Crowdfunding Ghostbusters Ghost Trap And PKE Meter Prop Replicas

Halloween might be over, but there are always spooks, specters, and ghosts swirling around everywhere. That's why you have to be equipped with the best paranormal extermination gear on the market, and you don't have to look any further than the classic sci-fi comedy "Ghostbusters" to know exactly what you need. Not too long ago, HasLab, the crowdfunded collectible arm of Hasbro, gave fans an incredible life-sized prop replica of Egon Spengler's proton pack and neutrona wand. But you need much more if you're going to catch and contain a ghost, and that's where HasLab's latest crowdfunding campaign comes into play.

Hasbro has started a HasLab campaign for the "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ghost Trap and PKE Meter. Dubbed the "Two in the Box!" collectible, this prop replica set includes two of the key "Ghostbusters" tools used to find and catch ghosts, and it's already fully funded. High quality collectible versions of these prop replicas haven't been available since the Matty Collector days of "Ghostbusters" merchandise, and those are very expensive on the secondary market, so this is a great new offering from Hasbro. Get a closer look at the Ghost Trap and PKE Meter below, and check out some stretch goals that will come along if enough backers participate.