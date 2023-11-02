Star Trek: Lower Decks Finally Answers The Question You've Been Asking: How Old Is Mariner?

This post contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

In the 10th and final episode of season 4 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Old Friends, New Planets," a timeline mystery has finally been solved. One of the show's main characters, Lieutenant Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) seems to have an intimate working knowledge of everything that happened on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a great deal of what happened on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and certain Tuvix-related events on "Star Trek: Voyager." Indeed, the only way Mariner would know about the details of these events would be if she was an adult when they happened.

To lay out the chronology, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" began in the year 2364, while "Lower Decks" — if we're tracing the stardates of "Star Trek" — began in about 2380. "Lower Decks," then, takes place after the conclusion of "Voyager" and the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis," but a few years before the events of "Prodigy," and about 20 years before the events of "Star Trek: Picard."

Given the chronology, one might ask the question: How old is Mariner? She's an ensign in 2380, but ensigns are typically younger officers. Indeed, Starfleet Academy seems to operate like a typical, modern-day four-year university, with students enrolling at about age 18, and graduating at about age 21. Ensigns, then, are traditionally people in their 20s (or their species' equivalent). But Mariner seems to be a lot older than that, given her knowledge and her self-appointed know-it-all mentor position in her circle of friends.

"Old Friends," however, finally crosses over directly with "The Next Generation," making the chronology more explicit. It seems Mariner was a first-year student just prior to the events of the fifth-season episode, "The First Duty" (March 30, 1992). An on-screen chyron says that was 13 years ago.

Mariner, then, is 31.