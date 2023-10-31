Halloween Kills Originally Featured A Young Laurie Strode As A Main Character

David Gordon Green's 2018 slasher film "Halloween," a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 slasher film also called "Halloween," famously ignored the nine "Halloween" sequels and remakes made from 1981 to 2009. The original film starred Jamie Lee Curtis as a teenage babysitter named Laurie Strode who ran afoul of a mysterious, silent masked killer named Michael Myers. In the original "Halloween II," it was revealed that Laurie was Michael's long-lost sister, a conceit Green would handily abandon for his 2018 update. Instead, Laurie was, 40 years later, still wounded by the events of the 1978 film, and had become a ragged survivalist, outfitting her home with booby traps and training herself how to use weapons in the off chance that Michael should ever escape the local mental institution and begin his killing spree again. Perhaps predictably, that very thing happens.

Green's "Halloween" ends with Laurie trapping Michael in a burning building, seemingly to die forever. Sadly, at the beginning of the follow-up film, Green's "Halloween Kills" from 2021, Laurie seems to have forgotten that firefighters exist in her hometown, and Michael flees the fire to continue his murders on the very same night. Much of "Halloween" and "Halloween Kills" take place over the same 24-hour period.

It seems that, in the original draft of "Halloween Kills," however — written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems — audiences were going to see multiple flashbacks to 1978, including sequences with a young Laurie Strode, likely re-enacting the events of Carpenter's film. The details of these scenes were explained in Abbie Bernstein's new book "Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends."