Ryan Gosling's SNL Sketches Made Him The Only Possible Choice For Ken

Sometimes a celebrity will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time and absolutely nail it, and Ryan Gosling is the perfect example. His episode was a surprise highlight of the 41st season, with its big claim to fame being that viral alien sketch with Kate McKinnon. The clip has 58 million views on YouTube in part because of how well-written and performed McKinnon's crass, disgruntled character is, but it's also because Gosling gets hit hard by the giggles halfway through. Actors breaking on "SNL" can be a lot of fun when it feels genuine, and Gosling's hosting stints were filled with him trying (and failing) not to laugh in live sketches.

But in that 2015 debut episode of his, maybe Gosling's best performance was actually "Santa Baby," a pre-taped sketch in which he and Vanessa Bayer play a married couple at a polite neighborhood Christmas party. The catch is that these two genuinely believe in Santa Clause, and when their neighbor tells his kids that Santa's coming over soon, the couple ends up turning the party into a hostage situation in their desire to meet the Old Saint Nick in person.

It's the best sketch in the episode in part because of how much it genuinely delves into dark, disturbing territory, with both Gosling and Vanessa Bayer are giving serious dramatic performances all throughout. Maybe the funniest moment is when Beck Bennett's character tells them that Rudolph isn't there, in which Gosling slams a candy cane on the table and says, "Then how the f*** did Santa get here, David?" Because it's not a live sketch, there is no breaking here; Gosling delivers this insane line with total commitment, and that's what makes the whole thing work.

For "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, that skill of Gosling's is invaluable, and a huge part of the reason he was cast as Ken.