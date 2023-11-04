Gen V's Gross Dolphin Supe Led To 'A Lot Of Notes'

The folks behind "The Boys" and its college-set spinoff, "Gen V," really love to explore the possibilities of superhuman sex. Sure, it's something comic book nerds have been doing since the genre began, but they really get into it. In "The Boys," there's an entire supe orgy that is about as wild as you would expect, some oral sex that ends in a crushed skull, and a graphic sex scene that involves a shrinking supe going into another supe's penis, so the team behind "Gen V" really had their work cut out for them. The college-age supes are having just as much sex as their older counterparts, and it's just as bizarre, as the show has demonstrated. Poor Emma (Lizze Broadway) gave the world's weirdest "hand-job" while shrunk down to the size of an action figure, for starters, and things only get pervier when the show's main supes wake up after a night of binging at a wild party.

In "Gen V" episode 4, Andre (Chance Perdomo) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) wake up in a strange bed in a trashed house with some kind of goo dripping from the ceiling onto Andre's face. They go to inspect what the goo is and are pretty horrified when they discover it came out of a dolphin-like blowhole on the back of one of their classmates. Ew. In an interview with Variety, executive producer Michele Fazekas explained the character a bit and revealed that when it came to the scene, there were "a lot of notes" from the higher-ups about just how explicit they could be.