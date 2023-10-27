The Creepy Thing That Happened On The Five Nights At Freddy's Set

One of the best decisions the creatives behind Blumhouse's "Five Nights at Freddy's" film adaptation (read /Film's review) made was hiring Jim Henson's Creature Shop to manufacture its merrily murderous mascot animatronics as real-life puppets and not CGI creations. Both the movie and the original video games take place at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a Chuck E. Cheese-style family entertainment center populated by giant animatronics who like to sneak around and murder people under the cover of night. It would be one thing if Mr. Fazbear and his friends (Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy) were obviously computer-animated in the film. But the fact they're as tactile as the flesh-and-blood humans they're stalking makes the horror of the situation that much more immediate and perceptible.

Puppet horror, in general, thrives on practical effects for similar reasons. Part of what makes the ventriloquist dummies work in films like "Magic" and "Dead Silence" — besides their creepily uncanny human-like appearances — is that nagging question that sticks in the back of your mind when you're looking at them: What if it's not just the person who's controlling them? What if this very real thing is actually alive in some way? Luckily, when you're at home, you can remind yourself it's just a movie and nothing's going to leap out of the screen to get you (unless it turns out you secretly exist in "The Ring" universe, in which case, best of luck to you). Of course, things were a little different for director Emma Tammi and her crew on the "Five Nights at Freddy's" set.