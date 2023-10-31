Looney Tunes: The Day The Earth Blew Up – Release Window, Director, And More Info

Did you know "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" was even happening before you clicked on this article? You would think Warner Bros. would treat the first-ever fully animated feature-length theatrical film (not including any of the previous "Looney Tunes" package movies that compile multiple shorts) featuring some of the most iconic cartoon characters in cinema history as a momentous occasion. But no, under the reign of current WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, "The Day the Earth Blew Up" has thus far been treated as little more than extra "content" for the fire (apologies for using the C-word).

Case in point, the original plan was to quietly shuffle "The Day the Earth Blew Up" onto Max with little fanfare — right up until Zaslav's regime went all Freddy Krueger on the streaming platform's animation department and canceled half a dozen of their developing projects back in August 2022, "The Day the Earth Blew Up" included. Since then, fortunately, the "Looney Tunes" film has made a remarkable recovery and is now on its way to the silver screen. WB is absolutely right to feel confident about this one, too, judging by the creatives involved.