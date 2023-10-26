The Princess Diana Story Nears Its Tragic End In The Crown Season 6 Trailer

It's the beginning of the inevitable end. Throughout the course of its five previous seasons, "The Crown" has been steadily marching towards the tragic events that ended the life of Princess Diana, the world-famous media darling and sometimes-controversial member of the royal family who took pop culture by storm. Based on how many times Hollywood has told and retold this story over the years, the legacy surrounding the Princess of Wales hasn't abated at all with the passage of time. Director Pablo Larraín most recently cast Kristen Stewart in the role for the brilliant 2021 film "Spencer," and a year later it was Elizabeth Debicki's turn to step in, taking over for Emma Corrin (who previously portrayed the public figure in season 4) on the ever-popular Netflix series.

But nothing lasts forever, and Netflix is certainly keen on sending out "The Crown" with all the pomp and circumstance the streaming service can muster. The previous teaser for the final season revealed that season 6 will be split into two, with these final batches of episodes parceled out over the span of a month. This might make the wait for binge-watchers that much more excruciating, but there's no denying the sense of finality surrounding this release. That just so happens to be the main theme of the newest trailer that barely debuted, tinged with a profound sense of melancholy and dread for what's to come. You can check out the latest footage above.