The Princess Diana Story Nears Its Tragic End In The Crown Season 6 Trailer
It's the beginning of the inevitable end. Throughout the course of its five previous seasons, "The Crown" has been steadily marching towards the tragic events that ended the life of Princess Diana, the world-famous media darling and sometimes-controversial member of the royal family who took pop culture by storm. Based on how many times Hollywood has told and retold this story over the years, the legacy surrounding the Princess of Wales hasn't abated at all with the passage of time. Director Pablo Larraín most recently cast Kristen Stewart in the role for the brilliant 2021 film "Spencer," and a year later it was Elizabeth Debicki's turn to step in, taking over for Emma Corrin (who previously portrayed the public figure in season 4) on the ever-popular Netflix series.
But nothing lasts forever, and Netflix is certainly keen on sending out "The Crown" with all the pomp and circumstance the streaming service can muster. The previous teaser for the final season revealed that season 6 will be split into two, with these final batches of episodes parceled out over the span of a month. This might make the wait for binge-watchers that much more excruciating, but there's no denying the sense of finality surrounding this release. That just so happens to be the main theme of the newest trailer that barely debuted, tinged with a profound sense of melancholy and dread for what's to come. You can check out the latest footage above.
The Crown nears its end
Talk about carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. Set between the years of 1997 and 2005, season 6 of the Emmy-winning "The Crown" follows the later years of Princess Diana's life leading up to the tragic car accident that shocked the globe. In the midst of the media whirlwind surrounding the royal family, however, old Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) remains a central figure, carrying her own weight of the past. Fans of the Netflix series previously enjoyed the younger portrayals of the same character by both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in prior seasons, but never has the aged monarch faced a test quite like this.
Part 1 of the final season follows "a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences." Part 2, meanwhile, picks up in the aftermath of such unimaginable loss: "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate." The final season stars Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards as Princes William and Harry respectively, Ed McVey as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.
Part 1 of the final season of "The Crown" will premiere November 16, 2023, followed by Part 2 on December 14, 2023.