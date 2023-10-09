The Crown Season 6 Teaser Prepares Us For The End Of The Netflix Series' Reign

Heavy lies the head that wears the title of one of Netflix's most-watched and longest-running series. Ever since its debut in November of 2016, "The Crown" has remained one of the streaming giant's most consistently acclaimed shows while boasting an "Avengers"-level team of all the biggest British actors in the world, year in and year out. Well, that streak is reaching new heights with the upcoming sixth and final season, which we've just learned will be split into two separate parts and spread out in the last two months of this year. Please light a candle for all the binge-watchers who will have to do their best to cope with this rare, staggered release approach from Netflix (although they've pulled similar stunts in the past, like with season 4 of "Stranger Things").

To herald the occasion, Netflix has released a new announcement teaser revealing the dates for this 10-episode final season, which has been cut in half into an initial grouping of four episodes along with a final batch of six. According to the streamer, the final season will span the years of 1997 and 2005. Part 1 will have some major events to cover, mostly centered on "...a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences." In Part 2, meanwhile, "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

Check out the teaser below!