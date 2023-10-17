The Crown Season 6 - Release Date, Cast, And More Info

After 4 seasons of highly regarded prestige drama and, well, whatever season 5 was, "The Crown" is set to take its last bow with a two-part sixth season that begins in November. For years, fans of the show have anticipated seeing the way it will handle more modern events like the death of Princess Diana and the racist handling of Meghan Markle's time within the royal family. Based on new plot details about the upcoming season, it seems like the show's conclusion may only aim to tackle one of those events, but we'll know for sure when the show drops on Netflix next month.

Which castmates should we expect to return to "The Crown" for its last hurrah, and who will get the aged-up recast treatment? What historic events should we expect to see, and who's behind the camera for the final stretch of episodes? Is the show going to pull out of the weird royalist nosedive it took in season 5, or spend more time talking about the queen's yacht? Below, dig into everything we know so far about the end of "The Crown."