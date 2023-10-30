Hawkeye's Avengers: Endgame Intro Was Inspired By A Ridley Scott Cult Classic

Five years removed from "Avengers: Infinity War," it's easy to forget just how traumatizing Thanos' snap was for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The most tragic aspect of wiping out half of the galaxy's population with the Infinity Gauntlet was the incomprehensible randomness of that cataclysmic event. One second your loved ones are there in the flesh, only to be a pile of dust and ash in the next. No one scene encapsulated that more than the beginning of "Avengers: Endgame," when Clint Barton/Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) entire family vanishes in an instant on an otherwise idyllic summer day.

In the sprawling three-hour commentary for "Endgame," directors Joe and Anthony Russo are joined by screenwriter Stephen McFeely to discuss a slew of topics, including Hawkeye's transition into a ruthless mercenary taking out nameless villains on the neon-tinged streets of Tokyo, Japan. The re-introduction of Hawkeye is, of course, inspired by the persona of Ronin that appeared in the comic "The New Avengers." For a few moments, "Endgame" spins off in an entirely different, unexpected direction. "It's like each of these characters are in their own movie," explained Joe Russo. "And they have to be pulled out of it and brought back to the main story."

During their conversation on the "Endgame" commentary, McFeely asked the Russos to speak about what other films influenced the look and feel of the Ronin segment, and the answer may surprise you — especially if you're a Ridley Scott fan who hasn't seen the visionary director's gone-but-not-forgotten cult classic neo-noir thriller from the late '80s, "Black Rain."