The Avengers Had Jeremy Renner Begging Marvel To Kill Off Hawkeye

Renner, who miraculously survived being run over by his snowplow on New Year's Day 2023 like a goddamned real-life superhero, told the crowd at the event that he'd been bored by playing "Loki's minion" in the 2012 film and found a way to let the powers that be know. His technique? He gave them some interesting alternate takes that could provide Renner a way out of playing the role. He said:

"I just had a heart attack in every scene. I'd just be walking with Scarlett Johansson and just be like 'Ugh!' and they said 'What are you doing man?' I said, 'I'm giving you an option, if you just want to kick me out of this movie. Just you know, at any given moment, if you wanna kill me off, daddy's gonna be having a heart attack.'"

You have to admit, that's pretty funny, and back then, fans probably wouldn't have argued. Now, however, most of us would put up a big stink. So would Renner, who expressed more happiness with the role in 2016, which was shortly after the release of "Captain America: Civil War," but still years away from his Disney+ series. He said, "I don't really want him to die now. I really got to explore him a lot, and I can't wait to explore him more, and there' some really cool ideas coming up. Really cool ideas. Great deaths! Amazing ways to die." He's funny, that Jeremy Renner. Just keep him there for a while, okay, Marvel? We just got him back in real life.

All the Marvel movies and TV series are currently streaming on Disney+.