Dennis' Fake Grandma On Its Always Sunny Was Actually 100 Years Old

There are a lot of memorable moments in the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" episode "The D.E.N.N.I.S. System," but perhaps the best is the final scene in which Dennis (Glenn Howerton) tries to win back the affection of his pharmacist ex-girlfriend (Jill Latiano Howerton) with the help of his (fake) grandmother, Gladys. As a part of his system for winning over women, he pretended to have a sick grandmother in order to flirt with the pharmacist and he needed a grandmother to prove to her that his story was true. They go to the carnival to purportedly get Gladys some fresh air, but the whole plan falls apart after the rest of the gang shows up with their own versions of Dennis' system. The gang leave, abandoning poor Gladys in front of one of the carnival booths without a way to get home. The gang are pretty awful people, but leaving poor Gladys is one of their darker moments.

On the "Always Sunny Podcast," stars Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day, along with writer Megan Ganz and guest star Jill Latiano Howerton, all discussed "The D.E.N.N.I.S. System" and its most senior guest star. It turns out that Mae LaBorde, the actor who played Gladys, was 100 years old when the episode was filmed!