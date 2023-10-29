One Word On Suits Was Forbidden Because Of The Royal Family

Move over, "The Crown" — you're not the only major television series subject to occasional interference from the royal family. In one of the more bizarre intersections between entertainment and politics that you'll ever see, the recently-revitalized phenomenon known as "Suits" once counted a future member of the British monarchy among its core cast members: Meghan Markle. Back when she was merely a high-profile actor on an extremely popular show, the performer portrayed the paralegal, eventual lawyer, and Mike Ross' (Patrick Adams) love interest Rachel Zane. But as the years went on and she graduated from a relatively unknown actor to one of the most famous public figures on the planet through her real-life romance with Prince Harry, the influence of the royal family soon made itself felt on the actual production of the series ... even in the smallest and most mundane way possible.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in August of 2023, "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh opened up about how Markle's real-life associations seeped into the scripting process. Naturally, everyone involved in the series was simply thrilled about it. As Korsh explained:

"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."

As it turns out, the notoriously PR-obsessed monarchy felt compelled to step in and prevent one of their own from uttering a certain line of dialogue that, in our current internet age, probably would've become the subject of crass memes (or worse). What could such an offensive word be, you ask? Well, frankly, it's just poppycock. Literally.