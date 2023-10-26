A Silly Lower Decks Joke Is A Callback To Star Trek's Goofiest Alien

This post contains minor spoilers for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "The Inner Fight."

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," titled "The Inner Fight," a mystery stands on the brink of being resolved. Throughout the show's fourth season, audiences have glimpsed a mysterious white UFO traversing the galaxy, idly obliterating numerous vessels in its path. Its pilot is not revealed, and it doesn't look like any ship previously seen on "Star Trek." In "The Inner Fight," Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) reveals that she still doesn't know anything about who might be controlling the UFO, but has learned details of its mysterious mission. At the very least, she knows the UFO will be attacking certain individuals in the Federation next, and it's up to her and her ship to track down the next target and protect him.

In a very "Star Wars" twist, Captain Freeman's quest to find the target leads her to a seedy alien cantina on a distant planet. In the bar, she finds an information broker who knows all the information she seeks. In a fun "Star Trek" reference, the broker appears to be the same species as Balok, the threatening captain of the ultra-destructive ship the Fesarius in the original series episode "The Corbomite Maneuver."

Of course, in that episode, it was revealed that the Balok seen on the Enterprise's viewscreen was, in fact, a mere puppet. The real Balok was an alien who looked like a six-year-old Clint Howard. Balok merely constructed a scary-looking creature (voiced by Ted Cassidy) as a means of scaring any potential foes.

Thanks to "The Inner Fight," Trekkies have now learned that Balok's puppet was modeled after a real alien species ... which also happens to have the mannerisms of a puppet.