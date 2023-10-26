Cool Stuff: Disney Has A Life-Sized Wicket The Ewok Plush For Return Of The Jedi's 40th Anniversary

This year marks the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." While there have been celebrations on the big screen with a re-release of the sci-fi classic from 1983 and an incredible commemorative poster from pop culture artist Matt Ferguson, there's one little piece of merchandise that may outshine everything. Well, it's little in the grand scheme of the "Star Wars" universe, but when it comes to collectibles, it's hard to get any bigger than this.

Over at ShopDisney, Lucasfilm and Disney are releasing a life-sized plush figure of Wicket the Ewok, the adorable, fuzzy Rebel Alliance ally played by Warwick Davis. That's right, this Ewok plush figure stands just over three feet tall and weighs thirty pounds. That's as tall as a kid, and weighs as much as a toddler! As Disney says, "Created with exacting detail with a collector's eye for authenticity, he looks as if he has just stepped out of the forest of Endor. From his furry body and simulated leather cloak to his sparkling eyes and toothy expression, this very special plush makes a huge impression."

Take a look at the life-sized Wicket the Ewok plus figure below, and find out how much it's gonna set you back.