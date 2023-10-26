Cool Stuff: Disney Has A Life-Sized Wicket The Ewok Plush For Return Of The Jedi's 40th Anniversary
This year marks the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." While there have been celebrations on the big screen with a re-release of the sci-fi classic from 1983 and an incredible commemorative poster from pop culture artist Matt Ferguson, there's one little piece of merchandise that may outshine everything. Well, it's little in the grand scheme of the "Star Wars" universe, but when it comes to collectibles, it's hard to get any bigger than this.
Over at ShopDisney, Lucasfilm and Disney are releasing a life-sized plush figure of Wicket the Ewok, the adorable, fuzzy Rebel Alliance ally played by Warwick Davis. That's right, this Ewok plush figure stands just over three feet tall and weighs thirty pounds. That's as tall as a kid, and weighs as much as a toddler! As Disney says, "Created with exacting detail with a collector's eye for authenticity, he looks as if he has just stepped out of the forest of Endor. From his furry body and simulated leather cloak to his sparkling eyes and toothy expression, this very special plush makes a huge impression."
Take a look at the life-sized Wicket the Ewok plus figure below, and find out how much it's gonna set you back.
'You're a jittery little thing, aren't you?'
Wicket the Ewok enters the "Star Wars" universe when the Rebel Alliance send a small team to the forest moon of Endor to figure out how they can sabotage the second Death Star floating in space nearby. There, Leia stumbles upon the teddy bear-like creature, whose name nor species is never said out loud in any of the "Star Wars" movies. He's a little bit jumpy and doesn't entirely trust Leia at first, but as soon as she throws some sacks his way, they're basically friends. Of course, the rest of Wicket's friends want to cook the other rebels they meet in the forest, but C-3PO clears that up with a little white lie about being a golden god.
This figure has a fully furry body, molded plastic nose and mouth, and the deadest eyes you've ever seen. There's also a simulated leather cloak that Wicket wears, though there's no spear for him to wield, which is a bit of a bummer. How else are you supposed to scare your children and pets with an anthropomorphic creature if he's not armed with a primitive weapon?
If you want to bring home your own Ewok, you can head over to ShopDisney and get this Wicket the Ewok plush figure for $499.99. That's a lot of cash, but that's the price you pay for basically buying yourself a hairy alien to sit around your house.