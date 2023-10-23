How To Watch A Haunting In Venice At Home

Head's up, horror fans and Agatha Christie acolytes! After director and mustached star Kenneth Branagh brought two of the murder-mystery author's most famous works to life on the big screen with "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," he decided to switch things up in a big way with "A Haunting in Venice." Only loosely based on Christie's "Hallowe'en Party" novel, the horrorific premise of the threequel easily helped set itself apart as the best of these whodunits — rather than some run-of-the-mill killer, Hercules Poirot must contend with the unnerving possibility of a supernatural force at work. (For a more measured take on the movie than mine, check out /Film's review by Josh Spiegel here.)

The star-studded ensemble led by Branagh, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly, and more certainly helped bring in all sorts of eyeballs during its theatrical run — after a modest opening weekend, the film has legged it out to just over $100 million so far — but now, fans will have the chance to either relive the ghost story all over again or catch it for the first time from the comforts of home. In fact, 20th Century Studios has picked a perfectly fitting release date for its streaming debut, ahead of its physical media release in November of 2023. To help ring in spooky season, "A Haunting in Venice" will be made available to stream on Hulu starting October 31, 2023. The studio even released a new Halloween-themed television spot to mark the occasion, which you can watch below:

Fans can also purchase or rent "A Haunting in Venice" digitally on Halloween from all major retailers, such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu as well.