How To Watch A Haunting In Venice At Home
Head's up, horror fans and Agatha Christie acolytes! After director and mustached star Kenneth Branagh brought two of the murder-mystery author's most famous works to life on the big screen with "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," he decided to switch things up in a big way with "A Haunting in Venice." Only loosely based on Christie's "Hallowe'en Party" novel, the horrorific premise of the threequel easily helped set itself apart as the best of these whodunits — rather than some run-of-the-mill killer, Hercules Poirot must contend with the unnerving possibility of a supernatural force at work. (For a more measured take on the movie than mine, check out /Film's review by Josh Spiegel here.)
The star-studded ensemble led by Branagh, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly, and more certainly helped bring in all sorts of eyeballs during its theatrical run — after a modest opening weekend, the film has legged it out to just over $100 million so far — but now, fans will have the chance to either relive the ghost story all over again or catch it for the first time from the comforts of home. In fact, 20th Century Studios has picked a perfectly fitting release date for its streaming debut, ahead of its physical media release in November of 2023. To help ring in spooky season, "A Haunting in Venice" will be made available to stream on Hulu starting October 31, 2023. The studio even released a new Halloween-themed television spot to mark the occasion, which you can watch below:
Fans can also purchase or rent "A Haunting in Venice" digitally on Halloween from all major retailers, such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu as well.
A Haunting in Venice bonus features
But that's not all! Fans can also look forward to the film's physical media release on Blu-ray and DVD, which is currently set for November 28, 2023. In both releases, viewers will have the option of enjoying several behind-the-scenes features, diving deep into the making of the movie, deleted scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor, and much more. The details are as follows:
Bonus Features:
- Murder, Death and Haunting: Discover the secrets behind the scenes of A HAUNTING IN VENICE. Join Kenneth Branagh and his team as they bring Agatha Christie's classic Poirot novel "Hallowe'en Party" to life with elaborate ensemble scenes and extravagant sets.
Deleted Scenes:
Check out these scenes that didn't make the final cut:
- Morning Routine
- The Doge's Palace
- Halloween Party Extended
- Desdemona's Warning
- Children's Story
- Poirot Needs Air
- Guarding The Gates
- Secret Doorway Extended
- Ferrier's Shouts
- Poirot Pauses for Thought
- Journey Home
"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.