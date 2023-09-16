Box Office: A Haunting In Venice Summons The Ghost Of A $15 Million Opening Weekend

Just when you thought it was safe to commit elaborate crimes, Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot has returned. With his sharp mind and even sharper mustache, Branagh's take on Agatha Christie's famous detective first appeared in 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and returned last year in "Death on the Nile." Both were directed by Branagh and written by Michael Green, and that creative team reunited for "A Haunting in Venice," which is based on Christie's novel "The Hallowe'en Party."

This time around, Hercule Poirot is retired and living in self-imposed exile in Venice, when a séance and a murder pull him back into his old ways — though this time with a potentially supernatural twist. Audiences seem intrigued by this horror-tinged departure from the two previous movies, with Deadline reporting that "A Haunting in Venice" grossed $5.3 million on Friday (including Thursday previews) and is expected to gross around $14 million over its opening weekend.

That should be enough to scare last week's horror release, "The Nun II," away from the No. 1 spot. The Conjuring Universe sequel is currently looking at an estimated $12.8 million second weekend according to Deadline, though The Wrap forecasts a tighter race with both movies heading for $13-14 million. But how does it compare to Branagh's last two Poirot films, and will "A Haunting in Venice" be a box office success story, or a box office horror story?