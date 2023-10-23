Rick And Morty Season 7 And Community Both Took Inspiration From A Beloved Disney Movie

Ah, "Freaky Friday" — what a concept. Since the original book was published in 1972, it's since been adapted into two theatrical films, two made-for-TV films, and a musical. The appeal of the premise is obvious: It's good to teach kids about the importance of putting yourself in another person's shoes (or skin) and really thinking about what their life is like. It's also just a funny concept in general, leading to all sorts of weird and uncomfortable hijinks. The Disney films didn't go too crazy with the idea of course, but John Mulaney crossed a few lines with his "Saturday Night Live" sketch based on the premise. He played the showrunner of an old sitcom where the son and dad switch bodies, except he decided to focus the show "exclusively on the sexual ramifications" of this idea, with horrifying results.

When "Community" did its own "Freaky Friday"-themed episode, it also didn't shy away from any such details. One of the first things the body-swapped Troy and Abed do is check out each other's genitals, and when The Dean "switches" bodies with Jeff, he immediately turns it into a role-playing exercise he's clearly getting a sexual thrill out of. (Jeff isn't into this at all, but at least Annie appreciates the performance.) The latest "Rick and Morty" episode also takes an unfiltered approach to its "Freaky Friday" inspired plot, with Beth pointing out how uncomfortable it is to have her father and husband mixed into the same body.

But the differences go much deeper than that, of course. Both shows start with the goofy, familiar premise, but then take it in an unexpected direction and deliver one of best episodes of their respective seasons. Which show did it better? Well, it's hard to say...