The Most Controversial Costume Changes In Sci-Fi Movie History

When the first "X-Men" movie came out in 2000, the studio believed the public wouldn't buy brightly colored spandex costumes. Instead, the production dressed the team in black leather, much as "Blade" had done previously with its surprisingly successful Marvel hero. Black outfits were seen as cooler than tights — a brief 1999 panic over trenchcoat use by the Columbine shooters made the all-black look feel even more dangerous. By 2014, though, we had seen the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies and the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turning an outfit black when adapting it to the big screen no longer felt like gritty realism, but faux-cool.

So when the "RoboCop" remake came out, the lead character's makeover in an all-black robo-body just seemed silly rather than edgy. Fans also wondered why he kept a normal-looking, flesh-and-blood hand attached to his powerful cybernetic body. The movie never addresses it in the theatrical cut, but there are actually two explanations for RoboCop's newly human hand. One is a visual metaphor — a human hand on the trigger of a police gun is meant to reassure the public that he's not a soulless machine. A deleted scene offers a more superficial explanation: Raymond Sellars (Michael Keaton) believes in the ability to judge a man by his handshake, and wants to ensure Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman) can still put 'er there.

The film itself expresses neither of these, but in the end gives RoboCop a silvery makeover like the original.