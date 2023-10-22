Here We Are Review: Stephen Sondheim's Swan Song Musical Is A Twilight Zone Ride

Disclaimer: These impressions are based on a preview while the show was still in progress before opening night. This review will spoil the show's surrealist imagery.

And so au revoir to the era of the composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, whose touches wander his posthumous (half-)musical "Here We Are," his long-gestating collaboration with playwright David Ives. Sondheim's swan song (originally developed at the Public Theater and titled "Square One") may prove to be a divisive epilogue, and this is aside from the think pieces about the artistic ethics of presenting the unfinished pieces (reports say Sondheim signed off on the musical's staging). Regardless, it is a production that snags your attention. If unfamiliar with the two Luis Buñuel surrealist films that inspired it, viewers may deem the darkly comic "Here We Are" as "Sondheim's Twilight Zone" musical (next to the 1966 televised "Evening Primrose").

When entering the 526-seat theater of the Shed, two domestic servants (Tracie Bennett and Denis O'Hare, rotating seamlessly around servant-servers roles) polish the purgatorial boxed white of the thrust stage, flicking on the vacuum and occasionally stealing a cigarette break. The mirror panels on the side walls marginally aid the scenery for the obstructed-view side audience (many of whom may have scored the $40 rush).

Then enter a party of six bourgeoisie hunting for brunch. Among them is the cheerful Marianne Brink (a dreamy Rachel Bay Jones), donning a baby blue satin nightgown on the adventure, a hint that this journey plays loose with logic. She and her moneyed husband, Leo Brink (Bobby Cannavale), are uber-rich enough to prattle about cloning their poodles so that their clone canines will wait for them at their vacay spots. They're joined by Marianne's socialist sister, Fitz (Micaela Diamond of "Parade" fame, making the best of a so-far underdeveloped role). She's enjoined to the party for the purpose of declaring that "the revolution" will wreak retribution on their one-percenter hedonism, though she may be more assimilated into the bourgeoisie than she would like to admit. Marianne and Fitz aren't the centerpoint in the ensemble, among the upper-crust caricatures (Amber Gray's hammy Claudia; an affable Jeremy Shamos's Paul, Claudia's seemingly oblivious hubby; Steven Pasquale's Raffael, an Italian lover stereotype), but they operate as the ideal foils to speculate on the open-to-interpretation ideas of "Here We Are."