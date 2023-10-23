Stranger Things' Water Scenes Were An All-Encompassing Pain In The Butt

This post contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 4.

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" went to some wild places, especially with a new, tentacled threat looming over an already-doomed Hawkins. This particular season heightened the stakes like never before. This was the first time we saw the kids scattered across states, while adults like Jim Hopper (David Harbour) found themselves trapped in a Russian prison with no hope of escape in sight. With frequent deaths peppered across the course of nine episodes, there was a need to often change locales, which were mostly new and strange to suit the tone of the season — such as the ominous Creel house and the abandoned shack Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) hid in after being suspected of murder.

While these interior sequences were comparatively easier to film, every scene involving water proved to be a menace for the camera and cinematography department. As the position of cinematographer underwent a change with the departure of Tim Ives after season 3, new series cinematographer Caleb Heymann had to come up with fresh strategies to make the water-adjacent scenes practical and effective, while also ensuring the safety of the cast and crew (which mostly included teenage actors). When Heymann first came aboard, he had to balance the definitive, familiar visual language that Ives and the Duffer Brothers had established over the years with his own creative vision that would serve to enhance the merits of the new storyline, and this was challenging in its own right.

Heymann spoke to Filmmaker Magazine about the challenges posed due to a shift in storytelling priorities in the penultimate season, including the inherent problems that the water-work scenes presented (all while the production worked within the confines of the pandemic at the time). Here's what he had to say.