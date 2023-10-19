Did Chucky Just Wander Into The Biggest Horror Crossover Ever?

To be technical, Chucky doesn't mention the events of any "Amityville" movie per se while he's causing mayhem in the house; all he describes to his tween protege, Caroline (Carina London Battrick), is the real-life murders perpetrated there by Ronald DeFeo, Jr., and the assertion by the house's subsequent resident, George Lutz, that evil spirits hung over the place after those crimes.

Yet because 1979's "The Amityville Horror," the 2005 remake, and the most direct, official cinematic sequels all take the DeFeo murders and the Lutz haunting into account, it can be said that "Chucky" crosses over with all 11 official entries into the series. What's more, another real-life event occurred at 112 Ocean Avenue: the demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren once went there to investigate the alleged hauntings, an occurrence depicted in the franchise adapted from the Warrens' exploits, "The Conjuring" (specifically 2016's "The Conjuring 2"). That series currently contains nine installments, so the seven "Chucky" films and three seasons plus 11 "Amityville" films plus nine "Conjuring" movies equals a whopping 30 entries within this crossover, something the likes of "Friday the 13th" or "Hellraiser" can't hope to touch.

However, we haven't even begun to take into account the overwhelming number of unofficial "Amityville" films, a list which includes such luminaries as "Amityville Karen" (2022), "Amityville Christmas Vacation" (2022), and the latest, "Amityville Shark House" (2023). Then there are the low-budget, direct-to-video films that only have "Amityville" in the title, such as "An Amityville Poltergeist" (2020) and "Amityville Thanksgiving" (2022).

Adding all of these up (or at least, as many as I could find), we end up with the ridiculous number of 76 films, give or take. The only other thing that could possibly compete with that number is if you considered every film with "Dracula" or "Frankenstein" in the title to be a part of the same series, and even then, it'd probably be close. That being said, I'm inclined to give this victory to Chucky. For such a little guy, he's accomplished some big things over his career, and this just might be the biggest.