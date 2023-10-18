The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Original Exorcist Movie

There's no question that the moviegoing experience has changed since the "The Exorcist" became a landmark cultural event when it was released the day after Christmas in 1973. Anyone that waltzed right in to see "The Exorcist: Believer" in theaters this October would have been shocked by the long lines snaking around the block to see the controversial original when it took the world by storm almost 50 years ago. It's unlikely that any other film will ever match that particular watershed moment in horror ever again.

"The Exorcist" marked the first time a genre film had ever received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Notably, the entire production garnered 10 nominations, winning two for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound. In the decades since its release, "The Exorcist" has retained its well-deserved status as one of the scariest movies ever made, having left an indelible mark on generations of unassuming spectators that have bore witness to the demonic terrors taking place inside the cursed bedroom of an innocent teenager named Regan MacNeil.

The ripple effect and worldwide impact that "The Exorcist" created was also felt by the actors involved, who are all now inextricably linked to the horror classic. Sadly, many of the people involved with the film are no longer with us, including the recent passing of legendary director William Friedkin earlier this year. Actor William O'Malley, who played Father Dyer, also passed away in 2023. Max von Sydow and Jason Miller, who both gave such memorable performances as Father Merrin and Father Karas, have, unfortunately, left us too.

Luckily, there are still a number of living links to help continue the long legacy of one of the most frightening movies of all time. Here are all the major actors still alive from "The Exorcist."