Rick And Morty Season 7 Gave Us Someone More Influential Than Rick: Hugh Jackman

As you might expect from the title, "How Poopy Got His Poop Back," the season 7 premiere focuses on Mr. Poopybutthole, who has had a rough time since Beth shot him back in season 2. When Beth asks Rick to do an intervention for Mr. Poopybutthole about his alcoholism, he gathers all of his old friends — Gearhead, Birdperson, and Squanchy — to get Poopybutthole some help. But the intervention quickly turns into a party, one that gets out of control when they run into Oscar-nominated Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

Unlike most guest stars on "Rick and Morty," who play weird original characters or ones that play on their names, Jackman actually voices himself here. Granted, a self-absorbed, often naked and drunken version of himself, but still Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

This Hugh Jackman has posters of Wolverine all over his house, including a giant nude portrait of himself wearing nothing but Wolverine claws. He makes many "X-Men" references, while often breaking into song and dance. Oh, and he is a party animal, capable of even making Rick do a double-take. That's because, in what was supposed to be an intervention for Mr. Poopybutthole, Jackman gives the gang a bunch of pills and alcohol, and encourages Mr. Poopybutthole to go after his ex-wife. Even Rick tries to dissuade them, knowing this would be going too far. Still, Jackman's stardom proves stronger than Rick's authority, and they all go along with the plan.

Making matters worse for Rick, Jackman then saves Mr. Poopybutthole and the rest from Predator (you know, from the "Predator" movies), becoming a hero to the gang.

Throughout "Rick and Morty," we've seen Rick face ludicrously big threats and overcome them all. He's destroyed an entire Galactic Federation, and even the literal devil. And yet, even he could notmake his friends listen to him over Hugh Jackman.