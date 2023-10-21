Beloved Superhero Movies That Never Got A Sequel

For years, pro wrester-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson spoke about launching his own superhero franchise, and in 2014 confirmed that hero (or antihero) would DC Comics' Black Adam. The film was a long time coming, finally arriving in 2022. Any doubts that "Black Adam" was intended to launch in a multi-film franchise were laid to rest in a last-minute post-credits scene that featured Johnson's character encountering Superman himself, with Henry Cavill briefly reprising his role as the Man of Steel. Fans could certainly be excused for assuming the scene was setting up a sure-to-be epic confrontation between the two in a sequel. And although critics were unenthused, the film's solid take at the box office of nearly $400 million worldwide seemed to guarantee a second film.

But an unexpected twist occurred. In October 2022, Peter Safran and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn were tapped to head DC Studios. As it turned out, Gunn's vision for the future of the DC cinematic universe didn't include Cavill's return as Superman — or Black Adam.

In a 2023 sitdown with frequent co-star Kevin Hart on his "Hart to Heart" talk show, Johnson explained what had gone down. "I think that 'Black Adam' got caught in a vortex of new leadership," he said, blaming the changes at the top of the company for scuttling his dream of a Black Adam franchise. "And that will always be one of the biggest mysteries, I think, not only for me and us on our end, but also throughout our business."