Sneaky Clues Everyone Missed In Sci-Fi Movies

Every year, dozens of science-fiction films hit theaters but only a few feature enough intelligence and power to leave a mark. The best ones challenge our minds with captivating ideas and cause us to rethink the world and our place in it. Think Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," or John Carpenter's "The Thing," all drastically different tales with unique perspectives on the universe. Or, for a little more fun, hit up Spielberg's "E.T.," George Lucas' "Star Wars," or Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element," then explore the darker nature of life with Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" and Andrew Niccol's "Gattaca."

The point is that science fiction caters to all crowds—even those needing a good twist. Luckily, the genre features several pictures designed to make heads explode with stunning third-hour revelations. Often, these plot twists come on the heels of meticulously crafted foreshadowing, prompting viewers to reembark on the journey to catch all the minute details they missed during the first viewing. Now, if you're a poor sap who has seen "Jurassic Park" a million times without noting Spielberg's knack for foreshadowing, we've got you covered. Read on to learn about sneaky clues everyone missed in sci-fi movies.

Be warned, lots of spoilers ahead!