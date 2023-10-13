Discover The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain In The Trailer For Please Don't Destroy's First Movie
The comedy team known as Please Don't Destroy from recent seasons of "Saturday Night Live" have made quite a splash on the late night sketch comedy show. Acting as what is basically the newest equivalent of The Lonely Island, the trio comprised of Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall delivers hilarious pre-recorded sketches, and they're also part of the writing staff. Now, like many "SNL" cohorts before them, Please Don't Destroy is releasing their first movie, and the first trailer has arrived.
Originally intended for theaters, "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain" is coming to Peacock in November instead, probably because the title wouldn't fit on most marquees. But in all seriousness, don't let its streaming destination make you think this movie isn't worth your time. This is the kind of comedy that studios aren't making much anymore, and it likely feels like it's just too much of a box office risk to spend the money on a theatrical release. But when you watch the trailer below, which features a dramatic piano rendition of "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" by the rapper not-so-coincidentally also known as Soulja Boy, you'll want to see this movie immediately.
"The Treasure of Foggy Mountain" is an adventure comedy that simultaneously carries the absurd comedic vibes of something like "Hot Rod" while also throwing things back to adventure movies like "The Goonies," or to be more obscure, "Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain." Get a taste below!
Watch the trailer for Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Yes, that's Conan O'Brien in a prominent supporting role, and he's absolutely hilarious as Ben Marshall's father, who runs the movie universe equivalent of a Bass Pro Shop. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Here's the official synopsis for the adventure comedy:
In PLEASE DON'T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben's dad in it.
What's simultaneously surprising and impressive is that, aside from the presence of Conan O'Brien and Bowen Yang (and the narration of John Goodman), Please Don't Destroy didn't rely on a ton of flashy cameos or big names to help sell this movie. They're really relying on their own comedic talents for this one. Granted, it helps when you have names like Judd Apatow and Jimmy Miller ("The Other Guys" and "Step Brothers") as producers. But Herlihy, Higgins, and Marshall also wrote and executive produced this themselves, as well as star in it. The rest of the cast includes Meg Stalter, X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, and Sunita Mani.
Having caught this movie a little early, I'll tell you that it's quite hilarious, and it will feel extremely refreshing during the comedy drought we're stuck with today. It's just a shame that we won't get to see it on the big screen, where enjoying big laughs with a crowd of people is the most satisfying.
Anyway, round up your friends and get ready to have some fun with Please Don't Destroy when "The Treasure of Foggy Mountain" hits Peacock on November 17, 2023.