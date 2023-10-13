Discover The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain In The Trailer For Please Don't Destroy's First Movie

The comedy team known as Please Don't Destroy from recent seasons of "Saturday Night Live" have made quite a splash on the late night sketch comedy show. Acting as what is basically the newest equivalent of The Lonely Island, the trio comprised of Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall delivers hilarious pre-recorded sketches, and they're also part of the writing staff. Now, like many "SNL" cohorts before them, Please Don't Destroy is releasing their first movie, and the first trailer has arrived.

Originally intended for theaters, "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain" is coming to Peacock in November instead, probably because the title wouldn't fit on most marquees. But in all seriousness, don't let its streaming destination make you think this movie isn't worth your time. This is the kind of comedy that studios aren't making much anymore, and it likely feels like it's just too much of a box office risk to spend the money on a theatrical release. But when you watch the trailer below, which features a dramatic piano rendition of "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" by the rapper not-so-coincidentally also known as Soulja Boy, you'll want to see this movie immediately.

"The Treasure of Foggy Mountain" is an adventure comedy that simultaneously carries the absurd comedic vibes of something like "Hot Rod" while also throwing things back to adventure movies like "The Goonies," or to be more obscure, "Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain." Get a taste below!