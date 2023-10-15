A Moment From Robert Pattinson's Batman Audition Actually Inspired A Scene In The Film

From the moment he was cast, it was clear that Robert Pattinson would be a totally new kind of Batman. Rumors that the "Twilight" alumni would star in the latest leg of the franchise set the internet ablaze, but luckily, widespread speculation didn't hurt his chances of starring in Matt Reeves' 2022 film, "The Batman." Pattinson's audition went so well that it instantly landed him the part, but that wasn't all. His screen test was so effective that it directly inspired a scene in the movie.

Pattinson might seem like an odd choice for the typically stoic and raspy-voiced Dark Knight, but Reeves had a totally new vision for Batman. This Bruce Wayne would not be a buttoned-up businessman, blending in seamlessly to high society. Rather, he would be an emo overgrown teenager still reeling from the death of his parents. Bruce's status as an orphan has always defined him and motivated him to fight crime, but the way this trauma impacts his inner life is rarely explored. That approach to the character is part of what drew Pattinson to the project when he first met with Reeves.

"[Reeves] had a really interesting take," the actor explained to Variety in 2022. "It was Kurt Cobain, Nirvana references, which as soon as he said it, I'm like, 'Oh! Okay.' That's definitely a different angle on Bruce than we've ever really seen before."

Shortly after this initial meeting — before Pattinson even had the chance to formally audition for the role — news outlets began reporting that the "Good Time" star would be the next Batman, and he thought his chances were blown.

"When that thing leaked, I was f—ing furious," he recalled in a 2019 interview with Variety. "Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing."