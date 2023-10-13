An Alien Race Just Returned To Star Trek For The First Time In Nearly 40 Years

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" follow.

Season 4 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has featured a mysterious ship destroying ships belonging to every alien race in the Alpha Quadrant, from Klingons to Romulans — or has it? The latest episode, "A Few Badgeys More," revealed the ships are actually being disabled and towed away (while also clearing our suspect list). However, the episode's cold opening gave us yet another scene of a ship ambush. This one belonged to an alien race we haven't seen in "Star Trek" since "The Next Generation" — the Bynars.

They're a demure, purple-skinned, and genderless race. Their name is also a reference to "binary code." The Bynars operate in pairs, finishing each others' sentences when they speak English. Their preferred mode of communication, though, is an unintelligible (to human ears) high-pitched cooing that sounds like words being filtered through a fast-forward button.

Why do the Bynars function this way? Technology, of course. The Bynars use neuro-computers (their parietal lobe is replaced with a processor shortly after birth) to process information at lightning-fast speeds while carrying "buffers" (think an external hard drive) to store that information. As a sign of their cyborg augmentation, small chips visibly protrude from the side of their hairless heads.