'Everyone' Working On Five Nights At Freddy's Had A Connection To The Game [Exclusive]

I've written a lot about "Five Nights at Freddy's" this year, and the question I've received more than any other is, "Why do you know so much about this game my kids play?" I was a casual fan of the first game, overtaken by the Let's Play phenomenon in my mid-20s, but then my 10-year-old niece was bitten by the "FNaF" bug. Now she texts me every update ... not realizing she's reading articles I've written and sent to her dad to make sure she's not missing a beat.

When I was a kid, my hero was the clerk at the video store down the street from my childhood home who wanted to foster my love of horror by actually talking about it with me, instead of dismissing me for being a child. I always swore that I would be that person to the kiddos in my life, and it's a role I take very seriously. Being the "cool, witchy aunt" is an important job! I like being the adult in a kid's life who will actually listen to their thought-vomit theories about the games and actually understand what they are talking about.

The point is that "Five Nights at Freddy's" means a lot to me because it's one of the strongest connective tissues I have between myself and the young people in my life that I care about. I won't bore them with my theories on Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger (a character who hasn't been seen fresh on screen in their lifetimes), so I have to meet them at their level and with their interests. This is just my personal connection, but after talking with director Emma Tammi, it sounds like the whole cast and crew of "Five Nights at Freddy's" had their own connection to the original game in some way, shape, or form.