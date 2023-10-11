Hellboy: The Crooked Man — Cast, Plot, Director And More Info

For a comic book movie franchise that has never reached the heights of most Marvel or DC films of the last two decades, "Hellboy" has remained shockingly resilient. To that end, Mike Mignola's beloved character is set for yet another big-screen reboot in the form of "Hellboy: The Crooked Man." This time around, the character will be headed back to the 1950s for a folk horror adventure based on one the most celebrated storylines from the comics.

This will be the character's first film since 2019's "Hellboy." Starring David Harbour, it proved to be a critical and commercial disaster. Be that as it may, Millennium Media is set to try to bring the character to life once again with a lower-budget take on the material. So, when will you be able to see the movie? Who is playing Hellboy? Who is directing this time around? We've got all of the information you need to get ready for when the reboot arrives. Let's dig in.