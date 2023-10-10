30 Years Later, Hocus Pocus Has Re-Entered The Top Ten At The Box Office

It may not have dominated the conversation over the weekend but, somewhat quietly, a bonafide cult classic of the Halloween season made its return to theaters, and did so pretty successfully. Disney decided to re-release 1993's "Hocus Pocus" for the movie's 30th anniversary and, even with minimal advertising, the film found its audience and managed to crack the Top 10 at the box office. It's a pretty remarkable turn of events for a movie that seemed destined for obscurity when it was initially released.

Playing on just over 1,400 screens nationwide, director Kenny Ortega's "Hocus Pocus" took in $1.5 million, securing the No. 10 spot on the charts for the weekend, per The Numbers. It made quite a bit more than "Expend4bles" ($1 million), which has only been in theaters for a few weeks, kicking Lionsgate's expensive action flick out of the Top 10. Not bad for the witchy movie, which was a straight-up flop in its day. But the fact that the Sanderson Sisters managed to make a mark at the box office all these years later speaks volumes about the film's reputation in the modern context.

Disney, rather curiously, decided to release "Hocus Pocus" in the middle of the summer moviegoing season back in 1993. Despite being a clear-cut Halloween film, it was released in July against stiff competition from movies like "Jurassic Park," which was in the middle of a record-breaking run and soaking up all of the attention. As one might expect, that did not equate to success. "Hocus Pocus" came and went from theaters in a hurry. Fortunately, the Black Flame Candle continued to burn as audiences discovered the movie all on their own in the years to come.