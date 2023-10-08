Is Tomb Raider 2 Still Happening, Or Is Alicia Vikander Finished With Lara Croft?

In our franchise-obsessed era, the quest of finding and acquiring lucrative IP has become something akin to a bloodsport. Rights to video games especially are very in right now, and that's part of the appeal of "Tomb Raider." MGM held the rights to the game long enough to make the 2018 film, and were working on developing a sequel in 2019. It was set for a tentative release in 2021, but when COVID-19 struck the world in 2020, plans for "Tomb Raider 2" ground to a halt.

"High-Rise" director Ben Wheatley was originally tapped to helm "Tomb Raider 2," developing a script by his wife and frequent collaborator, Amy Jump. When pandemic-related delays caused production to stall, Wheatley and Jump eventually departed the project, making room for "Lovecraft Country" creator Misha Green to take over as writer and director in 2021. All seemed to be going well — Alicia Vikander was even set to return in the leading role — but things took another turn the following year.

Rights to popular IP often have an expiration date. Per a deal that MGM signed in 2013, the studio had until May 2022 to begin production on "Tomb Raider 2" — otherwise their rights to the franchise would expire. But on-set delays, including a ballooning budget and reported disagreements between Vikander and Green, kept MGM from greenlighting the sequel. "Theoretically, this was an MGM f*** up," an anonymous executive told TheWrap at the time. "MGM moved with no levels of urgency. They had a window they missed."

It likely didn't help that, just a few months before MGM's lease lapsed, Amazon acquired the studio for a whopping $8.5 billion. The acquisition could have forced a few projects into limbo, including "Tomb Raider 2," as there was certainly a lot of back-and-forth behind the scenes. Though Amazon eventually purchased the rights to "Tomb Raider" anew, and are working on their own adaptation of the title now, it's said to be yet another full-on reboot — so chances of Vikander reprising the role are slim to none.