Our Flag Means Death Just Pulled Off An Emotional Season 1 Parallel

This post contains spoilers for season 2 of "Our Flag Means Death."

The crew of the Revenge set sail again this week — with a lot more expectant eyes on them than last time. "Our Flag Means Death," the charming pirate rom-com whose fervent fanbase seemed to grow exponentially during the show's off-season, has finally returned to Max for its second season, and so far, it's delivering on all fronts. The first three episodes include multiple death fake-outs (Lucius is back! Izzy isn't dead!), a few well-executed romantic reshuffles and character introductions, and a whole lot of the show's signature zany, sweet humor.

They also feature a lot of angst. The season 1 finale made it clear that Ed Teach (Taika Waititi), aka Blackbeard, was in a bad headspace post-breakup with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), but throwing Lucius overboard and feeding Izzy his own toes proved to be just the beginning of his reign of lonely terror. In these opening episodes, Ed slaughters a wedding party, shoots his put-upon first mate Izzy (Con O'Neill), and steers the Revenge recklessly into a storm — all while pounding piles of ground rhino horn, his drug of choice.

The season's third episode, though, slows down Ed's rampage long enough to get introspective, as he finds himself trapped on a purgatorial island with an old boss, Captain Hornigold (Mark Mitchinson). It's here that the show's clever script structure pays off, as the episode's conclusion leans into a meaningful season 1 parallel.